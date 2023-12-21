We have known for a long time that a new collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball is approaching, as 2 iconic anime villains will invade the Battle Royale. Now, various leakers revealed the supposed date for the arrival of Freezer y Cell to the title of Epic Games.

Date filtered for the arrival of Frieza and Cell to Fortnite: Battle Royale

In accordance with HYPEXit's only a matter of a few days before fans of Akira Toriyama They can show off their Cell and Frieza skins in Fortnite. If you are one of them, we recommend that you mark your calendar, as the content will be released on December 26according to the insider.

In case you don't remember, images of the skins and their accessories were previously leaked. Thanks to this, we know that the villains will have outfits based on their various transformations. Frieza will be represented in his original form, his most powerful transformation from the planet Namek and in Golden Frieza.

Cell apparently will have 2 variants, which correspond to his initial form and his most powerful transformation. Now, we also know that accessories such as Frieza's ship and 2 themed pickaxes of the iconic characters will be released.

HYPEX warned that Epic Games' plans could change, so the release of the skins could be delayed. However, he assures the content will arrive on December 26 if everything goes as planned. Below you can see a new image of the content:

Frieza and Cell will soon arrive in Fortnite: Battle Royale

