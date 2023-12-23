We have shared all the free Fortnite codes this month on the web. And you may remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They have met after their new collaboration with LEGO.

In this case, the information focuses on the latest survey that Epic Games has carried out for the title. You already know that he shares regular surveys with Fortnite players to evaluate their interests and that each season of Fortnite includes collaborations with various franchises.

The image below shows the franchises mentioned in the latest Epic Games survey. In the video game section, properties such as Mario Strikers: Battle League, Bayonetta y Xenoblade Chronicles in previous surveys. Names like Samus Aran, Yoshi, Sheik and other notable franchises join the list this time.

You can see it below:

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments, we will read you carefully below. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link. And you already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

