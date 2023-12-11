You already have all the free Fortnite codes for this month on the web. And you may remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They have met after their new collaboration with LEGO.

In this case, the information focuses on a gift that you can now redeem. Start your journey in LEGO Fortnite with the Emilia explorer costumewhich you can unlock for free by linking your Epic Games and LEGO accounts.

COOL THINGS THAT YOU WILL GET WHEN YOU LINK YOUR ACCOUNTS

When you link your Epic and LEGO accounts, you will have access to a series of benefits:

If you link your Epic and LEGO accounts, you’ll unlock the new Emilia Explorer outfit in Fortnite! This suit has a LEGO style and a Fortnite style. If you are a member of the LEGO Insiders club, you can customize and equip your LEGO Insiders avatar with the Emilia Explorer outfit (LEGO style version). Plus, you can get an exclusive badge! To learn more about the benefits for children, consult the following link: kids.lego.com/es-es/insiders-club You can log in to your Epic account with your LEGO account.

HOW TO LINK ACCOUNTS AND GET THE EMILIA EXPLORADOR SUIT

Do you want to link your Epic and LEGO accounts? You can do it in several simple steps.

Log in to your Epic account (you can do this from epicgames.com/id/login). On your account page, go to Apps and accounts (If you were already logged in, go directly to Applications and accounts). Click on “Connect” in the option LEGO account. You will be directed to the LEGO website to continue the process.

Once you’ve linked your Epic and LEGO accounts, you’ll receive a gift in Fortnite containing the new Emilia Explorer outfit.

Attention! You can only unlock the costume reward if you start the linking process from epicgames.com/id/login or from Apps & Accounts.

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments, we will read you carefully below. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link. And you already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

