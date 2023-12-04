Epic Games has surprised the entire community with Chapter 5 of Fortnite and the new collaboration with the brand LEGO. A collaboration that will allow us to have a tremendous and incredibly extensive range of aspects with more than 1200 different aspects.

A dizzying figure that many would not believe at first glance. Update 28.00 of the game brings us over 1200 unique skins LEGO. In fact, on the official Fortnite blog we can find more extensive details of this update.

Your box office is now much bigger. LEGO styles of your favorite Fortnite outfits have arrived. And many more will arrive with the next updates! Learn more at https://t.co/s9ynqDJIjS pic.twitter.com/XsceP4R6QI — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) December 3, 2023

These are some of the most important details of the update: The LEGO styles that arrive with this update will arrive progressively. The Fortnite LEGO room will be available from December 7, 2023 in the game. In fact, the aspects that we already have will have their own representation in LEGO form, so we will receive them for free.

At the beginning of this update, we will have available a total of 317 skins available, and the following will arrive as part of future content that the game will receive periodically. In fact, this was somewhat predictable, since having more than 1,200 skins/aspects ready immediately requires a lot of design and programming work.

In any case, this collaboration between Fortnite and LEGO by Epic Gamesaspires to be one of the best and most complete that can be remembered in the history of the title.

Via; Way 2