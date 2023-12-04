The ‘OG’ season of Fortnite has ended, but it was not only a success, it has also become a milestone in the Battle Royale universe. The return to the original map and the inclusion of iconic characters like Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid and Peter Griffin from Family Guy revolutionized the game, attracting both veterans who had already left the game and new players.

The impact of this season was overwhelming: Epic Games reported a dizzying increase in the number of players during November, reaching the impressive figure of 100 million participants, and a record of 44.7 million gamers in a single day, almost half of the entire month. This season wanted to give a different experience to current players, and in some way also attracted those who had left the title when Fortnite began to make the game more complicated by adding new gameplay mechanics.

Epic Games’ sentiment has been overwhelming: “The OG Season far exceeded our expectations.” In addition, they have hinted at their possible return next year. Meanwhile, Fortnite continues its fifth season in its first chapter, which began with the final Big Bang event, which had as its main course a concert by Eminem, performing his hit Lose Yourself and in which you could interact as if you were playing Guitar Hero or Rock Band.

The event, which lasted about 10 minutes, transported players to many locations on the original Fortnite map, where iconic moments from the game’s history were relived, such as the takeoff, the meteorite impact, and finally the black hole that left everyone pleased. Game modes that will come in collaboration with LEGO, Rocket League and Guitar Hero were also shown. To finish, the event was so crowded that it brought down the Xbox Live service, preventing the start of Xbox Live session.

