Surely you remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They are related to an incredible milestone.

As we have learned, it seems that reached last month. During the original month-long season, Fortnite saw a massive surge in popularity and achieved significant milestones:

44 million players in a single day: A record of unique users logging in in one day was reached.

More than 6 million simultaneous players: A new record for simultaneous players in the game was set.

100 million active users in November: Epic confirmed that the game reached this historic figure during the month.

Breaking previous records: These milestones surpassed even the most popular days in the game’s early history.

These achievements reflect the positive impact of the OG season, which reignited the interest of inactive players and demonstrated the continued popularity and relevance of Fortnite in the video game industry.

