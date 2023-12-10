You almost certainly remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They have met after their new collaboration with LEGO.

As reported, it seems that new skins for the game have been leaked, which look really good. After the Ninja Turtles and April O’Neil skins were recently leaked, now dataminers have found more based on Dragon Ball Z and John Wick:

John Wick

Cell y Frieza

Dara

Reverie

Each pack features the characters with a unique look and some additional items. Still It is not known when they will be released exactly these packages in Fortnite, so we will be attentive. In the meantime, you can see what they look like below:

