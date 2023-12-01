The first skins of the next Battle Pass are leaked! Peter Griffin and Snake bring Family Guy and Metal Gear Solid to Fortnite.

Epic Games is leaving everything ready for the evento Big Bangwith which he will kick off Fortnite Chapter 5. The company has not been able to prevent information from beginning to spread, in fact, Fortnite has suffered a small filtration with which the Metal Gear Solid and Family Guy skins (Family Guy).

Players will soon witness battles between Snake y Peter Griffin in Fortnite. How does X’s account (Twitter) collect? Knoebelthe leak would have arrived via Xboxwith an image that shows a preview of the Season 1Underground, del Fortnite Chapter 5. You can see it below:

Both skins, like the rest of those that appear in the image, should be part of the next Battle Pass of the game. At the moment, the information is not official, and it likely will not be until the event arrives on Sunday, December 3. It’s been a while since Epic teased one of these collaborations with the blurry presence of Gray Fox in a trailer. Now, it seems that he is finally going to take the step.

And the timing couldn’t be better. recently launched Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 on Switch and the rest of the consoles, reviving the first three numbered Metal Gear Solid. Will there be any announcements in the Game Awards in the next week?

Fuente