After a leak, Epic Games released the trailer for Season 1 Chapter 5 from Fortnite. The fans of Battle Royale They are completely surprised, because the title looks quite different and will receive interesting news very soon.

In addition to confirming the collaborations with Family Guy and Metal Gear, the studio detailed some of the additions of Counterculturethe name of the season that will begin after El Big Bang. Thanks to this, we know that there will be a completely renewed map where a war will break out between the Society and the Counterculture.

The players’ objective will be to take revenge, since the rival group kidnapped Bananín. There will be many additional weapons and a new option to customize them with accessories. In addition, a mode called Capture the Train will be added, where there will be a lot of action.

Epic also promises a completely renewed gameplay and movement system. For example, there will be fights where the anchor edge will be important and will make everything much more dynamic. For lovers of speed, there will be luxury cars. Below you can see the new trailer for the game:

The OG Season will disappear, but not forever

The Temporada AND It was a resounding success for Battle Royale. Thanks to the return of the original map, the title even registered 100 million players, which is one of the best records for the title in its history. Epic knows fans will miss this trip down memory lane, so they’re preparing a surprise.

Through social media, he confirmed that he plans to bring back the OG Season in the future. He stated that will return sometime in 2024, but has not confirmed an exact date. So, it’s just a matter of waiting to travel back to the original Island.

The OG Season will return in the future

