Fortnite It will be updated during this next week with new and interesting content that will drop for the recently released Chapter 5. In fact, the surprises that await us in the Epic Games game have been very popular, and here we bring you a list of the content confirmed for the moment .

Epic Games has announced that three variants of content will arrive in the game, which are:

Rocket Racing

LEGO Fortnite

Festival Fortnite

All This content would be released completely free of chargeso we wouldn’t have to spend V-Bucks to participate in these exclusive and temporary content events. In fact, some extra details have been confirmed for each mode.

For example in LEGO Fortnite We will have to explore vast open worlds, where the construction of LEGO and of Fortnite They will collide in a historic confrontation. This content is expected to be released from December 7, 2023 in the game, so we will have to wait a couple of days.

In the case of Rocket Racing We will completely immerse ourselves in an arcade world of racing, speed and lots of action on various unique tracks. It is developed by Psyonix who created Rocket League, so let’s expect intense and quality content.

And as for Fortnite Festival We will have to turn to music either with friends or alone. We can get on stage and enjoy a variant of the game that takes inspiration from Rock Band.

