The protagonist of Family Guy and Metal Gear veteran Solid Snakehave landed in style in Fortnite in the form of the best collaboration that can be remembered in recent months. And the great jewel of Epic Games is going through a golden moment in the game.

After leaving the Origins Season behind, Chapter 5 brings us many surprises, unique aspects and unmatched rewards. In this brief entry we will tell you how to play for free with the Peter Griffin and Solid Snake skins.

Both skins are available in the Chapter 5 Battle Pass. We can spend the V-Bucks we have saved to get the Pass, this way we can get it totally free. All seasons of Fortnite allow us to get the content of the pass for free, if we play and progress enough.

Peter Griffin

Peter Griffin is the final reward on page 11 of the current Battle Pass. In the additional rewards section, we will find exclusive accessories for his skin. More special rewards will likely be unlocked in the coming weeks.

Solid Snake

Solid Snake is this season’s bonus/secret character. You will have a total of 3 different styles:

MGS 2

MGS 2 con gafas

Old Snake

It also comes with a hang glider, pickaxe, backpack accessory and we can get it by completing the weekly missions that will appear throughout the days in Chapter 5 of Fortnite. This season will be valid until March 8, 2024so we still have 3 months to get our hands on these juicy rewards.