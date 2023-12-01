Surely you remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They are related to new content on the way.

As we have learned, it seems that two new collaborations for the title have been leaked. They are very unexpected, the truth is, and they correspond to Peter Griffin de Family Guy y Solid Snake de Metal Gear Solid. It appears that they will be part of the game’s next Battlepass and are likely to be officially announced ahead of the Game Awards scheduled for December 7.

We leave you with the image:

Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Solid Snake are part of the next ‘Fortnite’ Battlepass. pic.twitter.com/GNvraEeMZX — Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) December 1, 2023

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments, we will read you carefully below. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link. And you already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

