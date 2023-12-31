Fortnite is one of the most successful free-to-play experiences in recent history and continues to constantly expand. Without a doubt, much of its success is a consequence of its collaborations with film, anime, TV and, of course, video game franchises. Now, it seems that characters from a popular franchise Capcom and the protagonist of a blockbuster movie could make it to the title.

During the latest XboxEra podcast show, host Nick Bakeralso know as oftentimes nickshed light on the upcoming collaborations of the Epic Games title.

Avatar and Devil May Cry content could come to Fortnite, according to insider

Specifically, the insider announced in the podcast that he received a private message from a source who stated that Fortnite will celebrate a crossover with Devil May Cry, one of the Capcom franchises most loved by players and enthusiasts of the genre. hack and slash. It is said that there is a charging screen which seems to confirm the crossover, although there is no more information about it.

If the collaboration is real, it is likely that Dante, Vergil o Nero come to the free Epic Games game, although this is mere speculation.

Does the loading screen suggest Dante from Devil May Cry is coming to Fortnite?

The host of the XboxEra show also indicates that, according to the source, Fortnite will welcome Jake Sullymain character of the Avatar film saga James Cameron. Theorize about what this skin could be like, remember that the Na'vi are very tall and would have a very large hitbox in the Battle Royale.

Nick Baker is a relatively reliable source, and was even one of the first to advance that the Doom Slayer and the Ninja Turtles They would arrive at some point in Fortnite. That said, the information is not confirmed by Epic Games, so we recommend taking it with a grain of salt.

Recently, a survey revealed the most desired crossovers by players. Although Devil May Cry is conspicuous by its absence, very popular video game franchises appear, such as Five Nights at Freddy's and The Legend of Zelda.

But tell us, would you like the free game to receive Avatar and Devil May Cry content? Let us read you in the comments.

