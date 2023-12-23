Fortnite has had very attractive collaborations throughout history, but they still exist many possible crossovers for the future. In fact, insiders leaked the results of a recent survey, where the players of the Battle Royale revealed their favorite franchises and characters that they want see in title Epic Games.

Players reveal their most anticipated collaborations for Fortnite

Through his social networks, the leaker China shared the results of the December survey on the most anticipated collaborations for Fortnite. The results are divided into several categories, including animation, comics, video games, pop culture characters, celebrities and more.

It is striking that Battle Royale players are still waiting for characters from Nintendo. Specifically, they want to see Sheik (The Legend of Zelda), Yoshi (Super Mario Bros.) and Samus Aran (Metroid). Other requested characters are Shadow the Hedgehog (Sonic) and Chica (Five Nights at Freddy's).

There are also requests to see characters from Harry Potter, Toy Story, Steve Universe and various Marvel and Disney superheroes. In terms of crossover with anime, Demon Slayer is the only one on the list. Fans expect collaborations with franchises like Final Fantasy, VALORANT, League of Legends, and more.

Among the top celebrities that players want to see in Fortnite are Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Chris Pratt, Pedro Pascal, among many others. Below you can see the complete lists with the most dreamed of collaborations:

List with the most anticipated collaborations for Fortnite

