Fortnite fans are looking forward to this weekend, as it will take place El Big Bang. The event with Eminem will move on to Season 1 of Chapter 5, which will have attractive collaborations. We know this thanks to an Xbox leak, which revealed Family Guy and Metal Gear skins.

Find out: Fortnite will reveal its future at The Big Bang, when will it be and what will the event offer?

Related video: The end of games as a service

Solid Snake and Peter Griffin are coming to Fortnite: Battle Royale

Family Guy and Metal Gear are coming to Fortnite

By mistake, the Xbox store showed an image with some of the content that Fortnite will offer in its next chapter. Thanks to this, we know that the long-awaited collaboration with Family Guy will finally become a reality, since Peter Griffin will join the Battle Royale.

The other big surprise is a collaboration with Metal Gear, the popular franchise created by Hideo Kojima. The leaked image shows a skin of Solid Snakewho will be one of the main characters of the new stage of the Battle Royale.

On the other hand, we know that Season 1 of Chapter 5 will be called Underground. Its theme is not entirely clear for now, but fortunately we will only have to wait a few more days to know all the details about it.

Although Epic Games has not confirmed anything, the leak comes from the Xbox store, so it is a matter of time before the skins are confirmed.

In case you missed it: Fortnite: Epic will make a change to Battle Royale that will disappoint many fans

Here you will find all the news related to Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Related video: Fortnite: how did it become heaven for crossovers?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente