You may remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They have met after their new collaboration with LEGO.

In this case, the information focuses on collaborations with Nintendo. We haven’t seen any yet and it has recently been explained why.

It seems that Epic has been pursuing a collaboration with Nintendo for include characters in Fortnite during years. There was a lot of speculation about possible skins for Samus or other characters, but they never came true.

Now, Sax Perssonfrom Epic Games, has confirmed that they have been trying to work with Nintendo for a long time, comparing persistence to “making diamonds”. He stated this in a recent meeting with Axios, where he also left these details:

Although there are no immediate plans, Epic remains interested in a Nintendo collaboration on Fortnite. Persson noted that both Nintendo and Epic have their strategies, but they hope they can do some collaboration at some point. Persson believes battle royale players would love to see Nintendo characters in the game.

What do you think about it?

