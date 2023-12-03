Within the framework of the Fortnite Big Bang, the company Epic Games announced a series of proposals and seasons for the most important battle royale game in the world. So next year there will be several new features for players of this video game on all its platforms.

Fortnite is the battle royale action game that can be used on all types of platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox one and Series X, Nintendo Switch and even smartphones.

The first thing and what has generated the greatest enthusiasm is the return of origins, although no date was set for it. This decision arose because this year’s season of this version involved the return of old players to the platform. So, Epic Games has decided to play the nostalgia card again.

And is not for less. It was announced that the return to previous stages of the video game involved a group of players of up to one hundred million, according to the creators of Fortnite.

What other announcements did Epic Games publish?

Since 2022, a collaboration has been sought with Lego to create a metaverse that has children as its target market. But it won’t be until In 2024 we will see the collaboration between Epic Games and Lego.

This version is expected to encourage creativity, experimentation, and problem-solving cooperation between players. Besides, All skins will have the aesthetic of LEGO pieces.

In that same sense, It was announced that the main participating artist of the Fortnite Festival will be the Canadian singer The Weekend. This is a metaverse modality to attend concerts within the electronic game.

Finally, the inclusion of the character from the animated series was promised Family Guy, Peter Griffin, and the intention to allow the minigame of Guitar Hero within the same metaverse.

