The story comes from a member of the Fortnite which, during a battle royalehe found himself faced with a team of Tartarughe Ninja. This is the reddit user IsThatGoatBoy, and from his story it is clear that his amazement at the presence of these skins caused the defeat of his game.

Over the last few months there have been several leak and unconfirmed news regarding the collaboration TMNT x Fortnite, leaving users in feverish anticipation. Fortnite has always boasted numerous collaborations with brands and franchises that are part of pop culture, so everyone knew that it would only be a short time before seeing the four turtles in the roster of selectable aspects.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins can be obtained by purchasing them in the Fortnite Item Shop and they became available at 7pm on December 14thFurthermore, the TMNT franchise has several other characters to add to the pool of selectable skins, and several leaks confirm that they will be added soon too.

The best-known external collaborations are those with My Hero Academia, Marvel e Dragon Ballnot to mention those with big stars like Eminemand if also the collaboration with TMNT should it bring good results, more and more cosmetic objects belonging to other brands will be implemented.