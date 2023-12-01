Fortnite It continues to be a game that generates an incredible trend among the community of players on different platforms. And it is part of the 30 best free games for Switch in history. From those who love the content it introduces Epic Games every week, even those who are looking forward to the inclusion of their favorite aspects.

And this time it was his turn to Peter Griffin from Family Guy, the popular adult cartoon series that is an international success. We are surprised by this addition, but it is in line with Fortnite of adding incredible aspects of practically every series ever and ever.

Peter Griffin is being added to Fortnite. Arriving in Chapter 5. pic.twitter.com/4XQV2XLUlg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 1, 2023

This addition is in line with other aspects and features that will arrive with Fortnite in a future update. In fact, there is another collaboration that you should not miss and that has been leaked recently. All of them for him Chapter 5.

Let us remember that the Fortnite Chapter 5 It will come loaded with surprises in its new Battle Pass and the season will be called Season 1 Undreground. We will be attentive to new updates or possible leaks that may be directly related to the jewel of Epic Games.

Has this added future surprised you? Remember You can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link.

