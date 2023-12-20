We have shared all the free Fortnite codes this month on the web. And you may remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They have met after their new collaboration with LEGO.

In this case, the information focuses on several improvements to its different game modes. Since The Big Bang, we've been preparing a series of improvements for Fortnite Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. Today's update focuses on the aspects we want to improve before the next update, scheduled for early 2024.

FORTNITE BATTLE ROYAL

MOVEMENT IMPROVEMENTS

Increased movement speed while crouching or running. We've also reduced camera shake and adjusted the perspective shift when sprinting for a smoother gaming experience. Additionally, we've also updated the movement animations to better match the new speed.

To help you better adapt to these updates, we have reset the “Custom Diagonal Movement” setting for all players. You'll need to log in again to reconfigure your settings and find one you're comfortable with.

LEGIBILITY OF MEDALLIONS

Society Medallion icons are now more prominent on the map, so they should be easier to identify at a glance. We've also reduced the visual noise that appeared on the minimap when multiple medallion areas were nearby, especially in the later circles of the storm.

NIGHT VISIBILITY

We have increased the brightness of some areas of the map that were too dark at nightfall.

STORM VISIBILITY

We've improved the visibility of the storm's boundaries to make it easier to determine how close it is based on community feedback that said it was difficult to see.

WEAPONS ICONS

We noticed from your feedback that the weapon icons for the Frenzy Auto Shotgun and Thunderburst SMG were very similar, making it difficult to tell them apart. We have updated these icons to be visually different and easier to identify.

RECENT BALANCE CHANGES

Last week we made quite a few balance changes to Battle Royale. Here is a summary:

Nectar Berries now grant more shield. The damage of the Assault Pistol, Shield Breaker Grenade, and Ballistic Shield Pistol has been increased. The snowball launcher magazine size has been reduced. The Thunderburst SMG magazine size has been increased. The drop rate of the Reaper Marksman Rifle has been reduced. The battering ram assault rifle deals less damage. The circle indicating that a player is wearing a Society medallion is now smaller. Increased the delay for Society Medallions to begin regenerating shields. The regeneration rate has also been slightly reduced, and will no longer regenerate 100% shield unless you have all five.

LEGO FORTNITE

ARE YOU HUNGRY? WELL NOW SNACKS WILL Satisfy YOUR APPETITE MORE!

We've received feedback from you that the food in LEGO Fortnite wasn't reducing hunger enough, so we've made adjustments to make the food more filling.

ELIMINATIONS WHEN DIGGING

Fixed a bug that may have caused you to lose your items if you were eliminated right in the transition from above ground to underground. Thanks for your patience. We've been working on this issue for a while and understand how frustrating it is to lose items (it's happened to us too!).

IN CASE YOU HAVE MISSED IT

In case you hadn't noticed, we made these changes last week before today's update:

Lifespan

The lifespan of non-rare and non-epic tools and weapons has been increased by 30%. And the lifespan of rare and epic tools and weapons has been increased by 60%!

Damage

Reduced the poison zone damage of all three types of Brutosaurs. Reduced damage from Ice Scorpion explosions.

Modifications in vermin

Sand scorpions, found in caves, normal scorpions, shoreline crabs, and sand and ice spiders are now easier to defeat. Rams now give thick wool.

Other modifications and improvements

Hooks now hold up to 30 charges. Spiders won't suddenly appear as often when spinning rocks.

ROCKET RACING

LONG QUEUE TIMES

We've heard your feedback about the queue time for higher-ranked Rocket Racing racers, and our team is working on improvements to get you into races faster. We will continue to monitor queue times and make adjustments as necessary.

BACKS BETWEEN CARS

Collisions between cars have been one of the main topics of conversation among players, especially when there is a collision from behind and the car spins 180 degrees. With today's update we are going to make these types of crashes have a less severe punishment, so your car should continue in the right direction. We will continue to work and adjust vehicle collision with future updates.

JACKIE SUIT MISSION

The Reach Gold rank mission in Rocket Racing to unlock Jackie's suit was rewarding upon reaching Gold II rank instead of upon reaching Gold I. We have fixed this bug so that players who have reached Gold I only need to finish A race to complete the mission and receive Jackie's suit.

FORTNITE FESTIVAL

SONGS THAT DO NOT APPEAR IN THE SONG LIBRARY

Fixed an issue that caused players' song library to appear empty on the main stage after suspending Fortnite on their device. This should also improve the pauses some players were experiencing before a song started.

FALL DAMAGE DISABLED

Fall damage has been disabled in the backstage of the main stage. Now you can jump from balconies all you want!

RESET SONG

We have temporarily disabled the “Restart Song” functionality (available only when playing solo) until we fix a bug that is causing the game to become unresponsive.

INCORRECT POST IN THE BOOKMARKS

We fixed a bug that caused some scores to be posted incorrectly on leaderboards. We will continue to monitor the markers going forward to ensure their reliability and will make adjustments if necessary.

This is the start of a promising future for Fortnite, and we're determined to continue improving the experience wherever possible. Thank you for sending us your comments, we appreciate your passion!

