Fortnite and the official trailer for Chapter 5 has already been announced and we have a completely legal direct look at what is to come in this chapter 5. Take a look at everything that will await us in the coming days, with a large amount of content and extras that no one expected.

He Chapter 5 It promises us a great dose of adrenaline, action, completely new aspects and collaborations that no one would have expected in a long time. In fact, at this link you can follow the complete coverage of the game. Epic Games.

This is what he looks like new trailer of what awaits us in Fortnite. Did you expect it?

Via