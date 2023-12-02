Recent news shocks the community of Fortnite: an indiscretion caused the official trailer of the new, very rich, chapter of Epic Games’ battle royale to leak.

The alleged trailer is making the rounds on the web and it seemed extremely convincing to everyone: if it ever turned out to be authentic (which is very likely) we would be faced with a revolutionary new update.

In fact, there are many interesting details inside the trailer: first of all, they have been revealed two exceptional collaborationsi.e. the one with Metal Gear Solid and the TV show Family Guy, both honored with a Snake and Peter skin respectively.



Secondly, a new and highly anticipated function will presumably be introduced: we will finally have the possibility to modify our weapons. As if that wasn’t enough, interesting new abilities will be introduced…

…We have, for example, the possibility of making our character climb, or the introduction of a new weapon: the grappling hookto use to move quickly.

We underline the name of the new season: Undergroundand its theme: the chase inside a train that must necessarily be stopped, as it would contain a truly precious cargo.

We look forward to that Epic Games deny it or not this new indiscretion: if it turns out to be authentic we could be faced with the most massive update in the history of Fortnite.