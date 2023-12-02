The Formula Winter Series (FWS) aims to consolidate the success of its debut season into the upcoming 2024 season.

Thanks to a collaboration agreement reached in the summer with the Spanish Formula 4 Championship, there is a whole host of teams aiming for the title for the 2024 FWS. Standard Formula 4 cars with Tatuus chassis and Abarth engine will be used.

In the 2023 FWS season, Kacper Sztuka (US Racing) won the drivers’ title. US Racing, the team of Gerhard Ungar and Ralf Schumacher, also won the team classification.

“The FWS was very well received by teams and drivers in its debut season, so we expect a nice increase next season,” says Robin Selbach, series promoter at Gedlich Racing.

The following well-known teams are currently registered for the 2024 FWS:

– Campos Racing

– Cram Motorsport

– DriveX

– Best Racing

– US Racing

– Technician

Other British, Italian and Spanish Formula 4 teams are expected shortly.

The 2024 FWS calendar features four race weekends in Spain. Two of these will take place over two weekends. What’s new compared to the 2023 season is that each now includes three races instead of two. The race distance is 30 minutes plus one lap.

The following applies to each weekend of the FWS 2024: Friday is designated as a test day, while Thursday can be booked as an optional additional test. This way the young drivers and their teams will have even more time to ride. The registration fee for each race weekend is 4,250 euros (5,150 euros including Thursday). The registration fee for the season is 17,000 euros (20,600 euros for four days each).

All races of the 2024 Formula Winter Series will be broadcast in live streaming.

Formula Winter Series – Calendario 2024

10/11 February: Jerez (Spain)

17/18 February: Valencia (Spain)

02/03 March: Aragon (Spain)

09/10 March: Barcelona (Spain)