Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he will resign at the end of the month, a year before his term expires, and that he will not run for Congress again. Until the beginning of October McCarthy was the speaker of the House, a role similar to our president of the House but much more operational: on 3 October he was removed from office following the approval of a motion presented by Matt Gaetz, who belongs to the more radical than the Republican Party (conservative, right-wing).

McCarthy is 58 years old, has been a California congressman since 2007 and announced his intention to leave Congress with an article in the Wall Street Journal: “I want to serve the United States in a different way, I know that my work is only just beginning.” Over the years, McCarthy had come very close to Donald Trump’s positions, but in recent months he had been accused by the most extreme wing of the Republicans of not being radical enough, and in particular of having collaborated with the (liberal) Democratic Party of President Joe Biden to approve the budget and avoid the shutdown, the blocking of the activities of the federal government. His removal was the first in the history of the House and opened a long crisis within the Republican party, increasingly influenced by the most extreme wing.

The Democratic governor of California, Gavin Newsom, will have to schedule by-elections to replace him: until then his seat will remain vacant and will further reduce the Republican majority in the House, which is already quite narrow (there will be 220 Republican deputies against 213 Democrats). In recent days the Republicans had lost another seat, which also became vacant, after the expulsion of George Santos, who in recent months had been accused of a series of crimes of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and declaration of false. McCarthy’s retirement follows the announcement by Patrick McHenry, who temporarily replaced him as speaker in October. McHenry has announced that he will not run for re-election in 2024.