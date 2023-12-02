loading…

Former Ukrainian Military Commander General (Ret.) Viktor Muzhenko outlined five changes that must be implemented on the battlefield to increase Ukraine’s chances of defeating Russia. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Former Ukrainian military chief General (Ret.) Viktor Muzhenko has outlined five changes that must be implemented on the battlefield to increase Ukraine’s chances of defeating Russia in the ongoing war.

Muzhenko said in an interview with the BBC published Friday (1/12/2023) that he believes Kyiv’s ongoing counteroffensive, which began in early June, has “disappointed many people”, despite some progress made and units- Ukrainian units had “done a miracle.”

“High hopes for Ukraine’s long-anticipated push to reclaim territory captured by Russia during the war were formed by strong information support, but unfortunately, did not come true for Ukraine,” Muzhenko said.

Muzhenko was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces by Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, and retired from active military service based on a decree issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in September 2019.

His remarks echoed those of Zelensky, who said in an Associated Press interview published Friday that Ukraine had so far not achieved the “desired results” in the war due to a lack of weapons and personnel, but he was “satisfied” with Kyiv’s progress so far against its second-best army in this world.

5 Ukrainian Military Changes to Defeat Russia

1. Reformat the Front End

Muzhenko reiterated that he wants to “reformat the front” by switching to “strategic active defense” and building a strong, well-trained, enthusiastic and organized reserve force.

“We need to create a strong reserve (army), not only quantitative, but also qualitative. “And a quality reserve (army) is the presence of military organizations: brigades, corps, and so on in solving problems,” said the former military commander.

“In the current structure it is impossible to respond to emerging risks, and without this all conditions are created for defeat,” Muzhenko said. “This is a complex process. It is associated with risks, but these risks need to be taken.”

“The transition to strategically active defense is an urgent problem today, which will lead to the task of counteroffensive.”