On Wednesday the former dictator and former president of Suriname, Dési Bouterse, was definitively sentenced to twenty years in prison for the killing of 15 political opponents in 1982. The trial began in 2007, and Bouterse had already been convicted in 2019 and 2021, but he had appealed in both cases: now he will no longer be able to do so, according to the Surinamese judicial system. The sentence was set taking into account Bouterse's age, 78, and the fact that that was the maximum sentence at the time of the murders. Four other people accused in the same trial were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The trial concerned the so-called “December murders”, that is, the execution of 15 political opponents, including several journalists and lawyers, arrested and imprisoned in Bouterse's headquarters in December 1982. However, the circumstances in which the killings took place remain unclear clear: the former president has always declared himself innocent, and in the past said that the men were killed after an escape attempt.

Bouterse was president of the military junta that ruled the country from 1980 to 1987, and served as president from 2010 to 2020 after being democratically elected. During his presidential term he repeatedly tried to obstruct the process. He is still the president of the National Democratic Party (left), the country's main opposition party, and there are fears that the conviction could cause unrest and protests from his supporters. Bouterse, who according to the court decision will not have to go to prison immediately, has repeatedly called on the population for calm.