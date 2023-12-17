loading…

Former Shin Bet head Ami Ayalon compared Israel's military war tactics against Hamas in Gaza to those of ISIS and al-Qaeda because they adhere to religious fundamentalism. Photo/Times of Israel

TEL AVIV – Former head of the Shin Bet (Israel's national security service) Ami Ayalon criticized the military's war tactics Israel against Hamas in Gaza. He likened these tactics to those of ISIS and al-Qaeda because they adhere to religious fundamentalism.

Ayalon, who is also a former Israeli Navy commander, appeared in an online discussion hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank.

Ayalon is joined by Middle East analyst Aaron David Miller and former Mossad director Efraim Halevy, where they discuss the role of intelligence during Israel's ongoing brutal bombing of Gaza, Palestine.

In the session, Ayalon compared Israel's military strategy in the war to the strategy of ISIS and al-Qaeda.

He believes the current Israeli government adheres to religious fundamentalism, which has led to the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians since October 7.

“The political goal is to create a humanitarian disaster in Gaza because we will start again from this chaos,” he said, as quoted by The New Arab, Sunday (17/12/2023).

“This is the correct theory of the most radical and fundamental Muslim organizations; this is the theology and strategy of ISIS and al-Qaeda,” he said again.

Ayalon added that by not defining specific political goals and using war “as an end”—which he said should be implemented as a means—he argued that Israel's plans had been a “major failure.”

He also showed his support for a two-state solution and an end to Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Ayalon said the plan was the best to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East.