It’s been just over a week since the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer came out and the hype has only increased for Rockstar’s future title. Of course, for the PC community it has been a bittersweet taste because, once again, the game will be released first on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S while its version for computers will arrive later.

Although that has been the modus operandi that Rockstar has had since the launch of GTA IV, users continue to question the reason behind this decision. Well, the York Reacts YouTube channel hosted by Mike York wanted to give an answer to this question and what makes his opinion more relevant over that of other content creators is that it turns out that he was an employee of Rockstar during development of Grand Theft Auto V, working as an animator and responsible for the game’s motion capture, so he knows well how the company works.

In his video titled ‘Why is it taking so long for a port for GTA VI to come out?’, the developer explained that Rockstar prefers to develop its games first on PlayStation consoles, then develop a port for Xbox ones and leave the release for last. PC version.

“The reason why the PC ports come out later and are not the first versions to come out is because they want to prioritize what sells. For the most part, especially in the past, PlayStation was the console everyone had to have and sold more copies than any other. So what the developers do is focus all their energy on making the PlayStation version work great,” Mike explained.

In addition, he said that, during the development of GTA V, they worked on the versions for PS3 and Xbox 360 at the same time, but it was the console that they pushed the most to the limit of its capabilities. “There is always a PC version of the game (during development) but it is not polished, but rather used to help create the console versions.” he added.

After the console versions are released, they focus on the computer version and during that process the developers have new ideas to exploit the greater capabilities that PCs have. “For example, they can look at a scene and think that since they now have more memory they are able to add fog that they always wanted to add but it was too much for the consoles or do other types of things like add more characters because what they want to do is optimize them. for the best computer parts on the market.”

For this reason, Mike York explains that it is the last one to come out since people have different models and structures in their computers, while with PlayStation and Xbox they always have the same graphics card. “Everyone has different kinds of CPUs, GPUs, configurations and hardware, so they have to do more tests and longer and more difficult tests.” He gave as an example the case of Batman: Arkham Night, whose launch on PC was one of the most disastrous in recent memory.

In the end, remember that this is only the opinion of a developer who is no longer working with Rockstar Games at this time, so there may be other reasons or reasons why one version comes out first than another, we just have to wait if at some point in the future Next year we have news about this case.

