Former Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Ehud Barak. Photo/Ynhockey/Wikipedia

TEL AVIV – Former Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Ehud Barak renewed his criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Barak described Netanyahu as “untrustworthy” and “only concerned about his own interests”.

In an interview with Hebrew Radio yesterday, Barak commented on Netanyahu's criticism of the Oslo Accords, and his warning against the creation of a Palestinian State, saying, “Netanyahu tried to intimidate Israel with an agreement signed 30 years ago and he personally participated in its implementation, trying to convince them that he was the the only hero who can save them from danger.”

He added with disdain, “Netanyahu helmed the Israeli Titanic, and sank us while we were on board, and now he demands to put his hands on the helm of his successor.”

“We must take him down now, because he is a burden and a danger that threatens Israel,” he stressed.

Netanyahu's popularity among Israeli Jews is at an all-time low. Both his opponents and traditional allies are calling for him to step down once the current war ends.

Netanyahu's hands are stained with the blood of the Palestinian people. Israel has so far killed more than 20,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

