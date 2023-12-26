loading…

GAZA – Former Israeli military chief of staff Dan Halutz said that the Zionist state had lost the war against Hamas. Dian claims that victory can only be achieved if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resigns.

His comments were recorded from a conversation he had with anti-government protesters in Haifa and broadcast on Israel's Channel 14. Many viewers applauded his statement.

According to BNN Breaking, these comments show that Israel's military and political strategy shows a significant change in leadership.

Previously, Halutz supported the idea of ​​firing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the war and appointing another prime minister.

Halutz, told Army Radio that he supported having another figure “lead the war.”

“In war, we can hold ourselves accountable,” Halutz said, holding Netanyahu responsible for leading Israel over the past few years to its current situation.

He also expressed his support for the exchange of Israeli prisoners in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. He suggested that Palestinian prisoners who would be freed in the prisoner exchange be detained later.

“It was worth the price,” he said, noting that “in exchange for (soldier) Gilad Shalit, 1,027 prisoners were released. In exchange for the 220 kidnapped people, 200,000 should be released according to this calculation.”

Halutz, who was army chief during the Second Lebanon War in 2006, suggested taking a serious look at the issue. “We will transport it there and pick it up later,” he said.

He warned against launching a ground offensive in Gaza before releasing Israeli prisoners.

“What does the ground operation mean now when the (Israeli) kidnapped people are there? Hamas could exploit this to wage psychological warfare, and, God forbid, this will result in some of them getting injured and some of them not coming back,” he added.

