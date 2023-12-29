loading…

The Israeli army suffered defeat due to Hamas' resistance in the Gaza War. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A retired major general and former head of Israel's National Security Council, Giora Eiland, praised the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, which has “demonstrated its ability” to replace slain commanders with others who are equally capable and loyal.

In an article published by the New York Times, the general said: “From a professional point of view, I have to respect their resilience. I see no signs of a collapse of Hamas' military capability or their political power to continue to lead Gaza.”

The newspaper also quoted Michael Milshtein, a former senior Israeli intelligence officer who criticized statements by several leaders of the occupying state who described Hamas as being at its breaking point. He warned that they might create false expectations about the length of the war.

“They have been saying for a long time that Hamas is collapsing,” Milshtein added. “But that's not true. Every day, we face difficult battles.”

An Israeli military official, who asked not to be named in line with military regulations, said Israel's first goal was to dismantle the Hamas government, then disband its fighters and eliminate their top commanders and subordinates. He claimed that about half of Hamas fighters had been killed, wounded, captured or fled to the southern Gaza Strip.

The New York Times also quoted a US military analyst as saying that the best outcome for Israel might be to weaken Hamas' military capabilities to prevent the group from repeating its attacks on Israel, but even this limited goal was considered an extraordinary effort. “Hamas is rooted in the ideology that Israel's control of what it considers Palestinian land must be resisted with violence, a principle that is likely to persist for a long time,” experts say.

(ahm)