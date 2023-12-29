Former Ilva: nothing done from the new board of directors, everything postponed to the beginning of January

The meeting of the Acciaierie d'Italia Board of Directors ended with a nothing new after about three hours of discussion. Since no agreement was found between the partners on the capital increase and purchase of company assets, it was decided to wait for a meeting between the shareholder leaders, government, Invitalia and ArcelolMittal, which should be held in early January. It will be there, according to what sources close to the matter report, that we will try to find a solution in view of a reconvocation of the Board of Directors and a new shareholders' meeting. Tomorrow, December 29th at 4pm, meanwhile, the metalworking unions were summoned to Palazzo Chigi.



“The outcome of the Board of Directors of Acciaierie d'Italia which does not take any decisions on the capital and on the acquisition of the plants is yet another demonstration, if it were ever needed, of how the EX ILVA negotiation is completely in control to ArcelorMittal”. It is the uilm leader, Rocco Palombella, in light of the new black smoke from the Acciaierie d'Italia board of directors which should have, today, at least outlined the outlines of a shared path between the members, to reiterate how the government is entangled in a dispute that he can't handle. “THEThe Board of Directors does not take decisions because the Government does not take decisions and the multinational continues to keep us stuck in this dramatic situation which has been going on since the summer and which cannot lead to anything good. Indeed, with each passing day it gets worse and worse as deadlines are approaching, such as January 10th for the supply of gas, and the payment of the contract companies. This is why tomorrow's meeting also worries us, what other excuse will the Ministers come up with?”, he asks.

“Have they decided to let just a few of us participate because they are afraid of our reaction if they don't give us the answers we expect? And what proof are they still waiting for from ArcelorMittal to make a clear and unhesitating decision? What will they discuss today in the Council of Ministers? In September, Minister Fitto signed a deed of trust with the private partner, while the company reached its historic minimum in production and Adi's CEO said that everything was fine. This is the great paradox that 20 thousand workers and entire communities have been experiencing for years“, he continues. “A paradox”, he concludes, “that our Government with Minister Fitto does not seem to have the intention of resolving. How do they plan to get to January? How will workers continue to endure this now unsustainable situation? They are compromising the future of the steel industry in Italy. We are left alone to defend the environment, employment and steel production in our country“.

