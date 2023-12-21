Ex Ilva, the unions occupy Palazzo Chigi for an hour. The government guarantees business continuity

During this morning's meeting at Palazzo Chigi between the Government and the trade union confederations onex Ilva Of Taranto, the executive “confirmed its intention to continue to do its part and assured that business continuity will be guaranteed”. He brings it back RaiNews.



We read it in a note from Palazzo Chigi. The government has also convened the trade unions for a new meeting to be held by the end of the year. The meeting was attended by: EU affairs ministers e Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoof the Work and social policies, Marina Elvira Calderonedell’Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti (via video link), and the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano.

Representatives of the trade unions participated Fiom-Cgil, Michele De Palma, Fim-Cisl, Roberto Benaglia, Uilm-Uil, Rocco Palombella, Usb, Sassari Colautti e Ugl metalworkers, Giovanni Antonio Spera.

The general secretaries of Fim, Fiom e Uilm they had said that they would refuse to come down from Palazzo Chigi. Then they came down and explained the situation by talking to the workers who were also holding tents.

What the unions are asking the government to clarify is its position regarding the next shareholders' meeting on 22 December and in general regarding the future of Acciaierie d'Italia. “The government meeting cannot end with a further postponement. We remain at Palazzo Chigi waiting to have explanations from the competent ministers on the government's intentions for the future of the former Ilva”, he said Rocco Palombella, Uilm general secretary after the meeting.

Today in front of Palazzo Chigi a rally of workers from the former Ilva group took place to accompany the meeting between the government and Fim Fiom Uilm on the industrial future of Acciaierie d'Italia which is experiencing an unprecedented crisis.

Slogans and watchwords they took turns: “Government proves to be different, give us answers we want to work” shout the workers into the megaphone along with the pressing demand for “Health, work and employment” invoking “Dignity, dignity”.

The uncertainty of the executive's moves appears at the moment to be maximum, according to the unions, the rumors overlap, from nationalization to extraordinary administration, but the workers' representatives reiterate the requests they have been making for months: we need a company rescue plan which involves the State gaining a majority share and the search for a new investor with which to relaunch the Group's activity, now reduced to a bare minimum.

“We have to put an end to this martyrdom which has been going on for years and I hope today is a useful day: the government assumes its responsibilities and gives us definitive answers. Enough postponements, decisions are needed now: we need to save the employed and relaunch industrial production, there are no alternatives”, he explained before going up to Palazzo Chigi, Rocco Palombella.

“We ask that the State gain a majority and manage the company by providing employment guarantees for the relaunch of steel production without environmental damage”, declared the leader Fiom, Michele De Palma also in the face of the hypothesis of a possible recourse to extraordinary administration or other hypotheses that the government could put on the table.

“Are we going to stay here until we get an answer or does the government think they still have time to decide?” This is why it is important, the leader said End Roberto Benaglia“That the government presents itself as cohesive and speaks with one voice: today the path to saving Ilva must begin.”

The financial situation, he continued, “is very serious and there is a risk that the books could be taken to court. This is why we need a rescue plan for the Group which sees recapitalization and the State's entry into majority ownership as the fundamental cornerstones of action. We don't need choices that save capital but they destroy the company like the extraordinary administration”.

