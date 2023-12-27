Michele De Palma elected general secretary of Fiom-Cgil

Former Gkn, Fiom: “Layoffs averted”

Layoffs averted at the former Gkn in Campi Bisenzio. Fiom announces this by making known the sentence of the judge of the Labor Court of Florence which “confirms the correctness of the positions of Fiom-Cgil and the anti-union behavior held by the other party since the beginning of the entire dispute”. This was declared in a joint note by Michele De Palma, general secretary of Fiom-Cgil and Daniele Calosi, general secretary of Fiom-Cgil of Florence Prato and Pistoia. “In fact, it is the reconfirms what has already happened with article 28 of the Workers' Statute against Gkn which saw the reinstatement determined to remedy an unfair collective dismissal''.

''The Judge, in addition to the validity of the appeal presented by us, also recognizes the commitment to protecting the establishment that the Florentine community and beyond has demonstrated by rallying around the dispute -continue De Palma and Calosi-. This is yet another concrete act to protect all workers who have been fighting for almost 3 years to defend their jobs: strikes, demonstrations, of a dispute that has become a symbol that goes beyond the gates of the factory''.

''As Fiom-Cgil together with the workers we have implemented all the initiatives to defend employment and for the production recovery in that plant and we will continue to do so, we would like to remember that the metalworkers of the provinces of Florence, Prato and Pistoia they went on strike for 12 hours to support this battle'', the trade unionists continue.

''Now is the time to tackle the production relaunch phase of the siteencourage the creation of an industrial condominium and deeply analyze the industrial plan of the workers' cooperative and create one real possibility of guarantee using the extra time that the Court of Florence granted us, strengthened by the outcome of the appeal we presented. There are all the tools to do it, both state and regional: no one can make excuses anymore'', continue De Palma and Calosi.

''We thank the lawyer Andrea Stramaccia of the Bellotti law firm and the lawyer Franco Focareta of the national legal council of Fiom-Cgil who sponsored our appeal and who informed us this morning that the judge has positively accepted our appeal. Fiom-Cgil has implemented trade union initiatives, legal and social to reaffirm justice, all this was possible with the determination of the delegates. We now await the deposition of the sentence to know the Judge's decisions in more detail”, conclude the trade unionists.

