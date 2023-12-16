loading…

The Israeli army relies on US assistance in the Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A former analyst at the US spy agency CIA Larry Johnson said Israel's aggression against the Gaza Strip would soon end if Washington stopped the flow of weapons to the occupying regime.

Speaking to Press TV, Larry Johnson slammed the United States for “enabling” Israel to kill civilians during its bloody war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“If America stops sending ammunition, bombs and artillery and tells Israel that we will stop your economic aid, the war will stop,” he said.

However, he added, suspending arms transfers to Israel is “not a viable option” politically because of the influence of the Israel lobby in the US, AIPAC, and the support the regime has from the Democratic and Republican parties.

The US, Israel's staunch ally, provides more than $3 billion in military aid to the regime annually.

They have offered unrestricted support to Israel since October 7, when the usurper entity waged a brutal war in Gaza following a historic operation carried out by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

Israel reportedly dropped more than 22,000 US-supplied bombs on Gaza in the first six weeks of its bloody war in the Palestinian territory.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 18,608 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 50,594 others.

Johnson said that Palestinians were “heading towards extinction” in Gaza as Israel targeted and destroyed hospitals and schools, as well as critical infrastructure for waste and water disposal in the besieged territory.