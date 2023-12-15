There is finally white smoke coming out of the chimney of Alfa Romeo, because it has found a suitable name for one of the most important models in its history. The brand will soon launch its first purely electric car – or at least if you ignore the extremely rare 33 Stradale supercar. However, with all that pressure on the shoulders of the upcoming EV, it was not easy to decide on a name. So he would first be called 'Brennero', then not and then again… Only to end up not being called that again.

Na from MiTo: from Milano

Alfa Romeo has now officially announced the name of its electric B-segment SUV, which will be called 'Milano'. Of course, they refer to the city of Milan, which is of great importance in the story of the Italian brand. Their headquarters are located in nearby Arese and Alfa Romeo's logo contains not only the symbol of Milan — a red cross — but also that of one of the city's historic dukes: the Visconti snake. It is not the first time that the Italians refer to Milan in the name of one of their models, because until a few years ago Alfa Romeo had the MiTo that was designed in Milan and produced in Turin ('Torino' in Italian). Italian).

In a sense, the Alfa Romeo Milano will also be a successor to the MiTo, because since then it is the first time that the brand has returned to the B-segment. They are doing well with the times, because the Milano will be a crossover that will adopt the technology of, say, the Jeep Avenger. So count on an economical electric powertrain with 156 hp and a 54 kWh battery, while mild hybrid versions will also be available. In terms of design, the Milano has no secrets either, because it once leaked onto the internet in full regalia… Unless the Italians have changed their minds in that area since then. We'll know for sure in April 2024, when the Alfa Romeo Milano is unveiled in — you guessed it — Milan.