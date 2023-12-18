Amazon has once again dropped the price of the 4 TB Crucial X6 below 220 euros.

The Crucial X6 is a very small and light portable SSD

Among the many portable SSDs that are for sale on Amazon we have to talk about one that It has a great discount for a limited time. If you are looking for a 4TB SSD that is reliable and cheap then you might be interested in the 4TB Crucial X6. As a preview we will say that if you take advantage of this Amazon offer it will be yours for less than half the recommended price.

The Crucial X6 4 TB usually has a recommended price of 500.93 euros on the Crucial website, but now it is reduced and only costs 218.04 euros. However, you can get it for 215.99 euros on Amazon. Therefore, you save 284.94 euros. As you can see, it's a real bargain. It's not the all-time low price, but it's still an irresistible deal for an SSD that has more than 11,300 reviews and a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5.

Crucial X6 portable SSD (4 TB)

Save 284.94 euros by buying the 4 TB Crucial X6 on Amazon

This portable SSD allows you to save and access your files quickly and easily. With a capacity of 4 TB, you will have enough space to store all your documents, photos, videos, games and programs. In terms of performance, it is up to 5.6 times faster than mechanical hard drives, which translates into shorter loading times and greater fluidity. According to Crucial, it has a read speed of up to 800 MB/s.

In addition to being fast, the Crucial X6 is very light and compact. It only weighs 40 grams and is similar in size to a credit card., so you can take it with you anywhere without it taking up much space or bothering you. And if you are worried about its durability, you can rest assured, since it has been designed to withstand drops, shocks, vibrations and extreme temperatures. This way you can be sure that your data will be protected at all times.

Crucial X6 portable SSD (4 TB)

Finally, say that this portable SSD is compatible with a wide variety of equipment. Whether it's a PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, smartphone or tablet, you can easily connect it and start using it without having to install any software or configure anything. It's that simple.

In short, the Crucial X6 is an ideal option for those looking for an SSD that is fast, high capacity and affordable. Take advantage of this offer and get yours before it runs out, you won't be disappointed. At the time of writing these lines there are units available.

