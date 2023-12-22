The Christmas Lottery has been celebrated for more than 200 years and today it continues to be one of the most anticipated moments for many Spaniards. Like any December 22, in a few hours the Extraordinary Draw will be held and a large part of the population is crossing their fingers that they will win the jackpot. However, in this edition there will be those who, even if luck is on their side, will not be able to collect the prize.

Specifically, all those who have acquired the number 30742 outside of the La Barrika bar or its administration in Navalmoral de la Mara (Cáceres). Because? Apparently, the owner of this establishment suffered a robbery in the early morning of November 16 in which the thieves broke in and they took the machine lottery vending machine. “In two minutes they broke the switchboard and took the machine,” Antonio Mariscal, owner of the business, explained on his social networks.

That means that all those stolen tenths cannot be charged even if they are awarded, since neither the administration nor the bank will make the corresponding payment. As reported by the owner of the establishment on Facebook, in the registered complaint not only the number of the stolen tickets appears, but also the series and fraction, so they will be perfectly identifiable and their collection will be prevented.

“I inform all clients and friends that on November 16 at 2:00 AM there was a robbery in my house. After solving the problem and filing a report, I inform that anyone who buys number 30742 will be from the administration or outside my house, I would not collect the prize if I had to. There is a complaint about the fraction and series of the tenths that have been taken and if it comes to the administration, they will not pay a penny because it is recorded as stolen. So, the who buys that number individually, with or without surcharge, will not be able to collect the prize”.

This is not the first time something similar has happened.

If there is a Lottery administration that stands out in Spain for its popularity, it is Mrs. Manolita. Every year, the iconic Calle del Carmen, between Puerta del Sol and Callao in Madrid sees endless queues of people to get their hands on a tenth. But even this administration has not escaped an attempted robbery in the past. The event took place in 2011. “The first to arrive were those from State Lotteries and Betting, and they had not even entered,” said Concha Corona, the administration manager in the program “Hora 25”, on Cadena Ser.

According to the police investigation, the thieves disabled the alarm system and forced the door closed, probably with a blowtorch. Luckily, they did not even manage to access the interior of the premises. “Security is quite strong, there were even individuals inside,” says Corona.

Another Moratalaz administration that same year did not suffer the same fate, which suffered a million-dollar robbery through the butrón procedure. Although thieves They were not able to open the safe, but they did manage to take a large amount of cash and numerous lottery tickets.

As explained by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, if a lottery administration detects a theft in its facilities, the first thing it should do is report it Immediately contact the Police and notify Loterías. “They have to notify which tenths have been stolen, what amount, and indicate the series and fractions. Afterwards, the usual thing is that the stolen tenths are annulled. That way they will not be able to collect the tenths if they are awarded.”

Furthermore, it must be taken into account that the system for selling tenths is completely computerized, so administrations know what and how much they have sold, which allows the process to be streamlined. Of course, if the theft occurs very close to the draw, it may be “more difficult” to block those tenths if they are awarded.

In total, there are more than 12,000 lottery sales points throughout Spain and, although thefts are not frequent, they do not occur. Yes, it usually happens a few years. “The tenths are kept in a safe overnight. There are cameras, security, armored glass… It is not a common thing,” they explain. Even so, Loterías collects in an armored van all the tenths that have not been sold and keeps them until the draw takes place. If they win the prize, the amount It goes to Heritage.

