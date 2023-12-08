When we configure a new profile in Google Chrome, or when we have been working with the same appearance for a long time, changing its theme can even be fun. Google offers us all kinds of color combinations, gradients, or even themes that can be adjusted depending on the time of day we are in.

With the arrival of Artificial Intelligence, many options offered by our most used applications have been revitalized, adding a greater number of options that are just a few clicks away. One of them is related to the themes that, now, will be able to rely on AI to offer us a large number of variants and options at the click of a button.

Create theme with AI

According to the user’s statement Lopeva64 on the social network the latest version of Google Chrome There are already signs of this change. Once we download it, when it is an official version and not a beta, the option to search for new wallpapers will be replaced by the possibility of “Create theme with AI”. In this way, Artificial Intelligence will learn from our tastes and preferences to propose all types of options based on the existing needs that we have at any given time.

As you can see in the screenshot of said user’s publication, we can select some details, such as the colors and the style that interests us. Furthermore, once we click on the create button, different proposals will automatically begin to occur with which we can work until we reach the result we were looking for. In the event that we are not sure about any of them and we want to save it and then work on them, everything will be saved in a lower tab that will collect the recent topics that we have been creating with Artificial Intelligence. In addition, in the expanded theme gallery option, we can also enable the tab that will show us the wallpaper gallery with images created from AI.

New features to come

As Artificial Intelligence becomes a more transversal tool capable of impacting a large number of tools and areas with which we usually work, Google Chrome will expand the possibilities that AI can imprint on the browser, such as, for example , offer new functionalities related to the organization and grouping of tabs or the integration with new extensions and tools that allow the browser to be enriched.

For now, the integration of AI in Google Chrome has been carried out through Google Chrome Canary, that is, the version of the browser that receives all the updates that Google is currently testing and that serves as a testing ground until it finds stable versions that allow them to be efficient for the general user. Therefore, we must remain attentive to possible new updates to be able to enjoy them.