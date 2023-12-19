Xiaomi has accustomed us in recent years to presenting to the market all kinds of products ready to turn our home into a space full of comforts without having to invest a large amount of money in it. One of the latest presentations has been an electric blanket that is far from resembling the traditional options that have always existed.

In this case, it is an electric blanket with intelligent functions that, among its most notable features, offers us the option of setting different temperatures depending on the stage of sleep we are in and a technology that allows us to guarantee our safety. when we use it. In addition to having a price that will be close to 27 euros when it lands on the market. We tell you all the details.

Temperature that adapts to your sleep phase

Have you ever imagined having an electric blanket that was capable of regulating its temperature depending on the phase of sleep you were in? This is the proposal that Xiaomi makes to us, through its sub-brand Mijia, with this electric blanket with independent heating. The blanket comes to the market with a triple insulation design that incorporates different safety features. Among them, it includes protection against possible overheating that occurs as a result of excessive continuous use. In addition, it also has a child lock and a system that, if it detects that it may cause any type of burn on the skin, it turns off automatically.

Furthermore, one of the aspects that stands out is that it allows you to configure it so that the temperature adapts depending on the sleep phase in which we are. To do this, we will have to use the Mijia app and select between some of the six adjustment levels it includes. Although, at the moment, they have not offered more information on how exactly this feature will work.

Heating in two zones

What happens if we sleep with another person who does not have our same needs in terms of temperature? Xiaomi has also thought about this type of situation, and has done so by adding the possibility of establishing two heating zones with different temperatures depending on the tastes of each person. From the application we will be able to control the area on the right and the area on the left in a 100% personalized way, thanks to the independent circuits with which it has been developed.

Finally, it stands out that it has a mite removal/drying option with just one click on the application. As well as a digital manual control that allows us to cover all the needs we have in terms of configuration.

At the time of writing these lines, Xiaomi has not reported the date on which this blanket is expected to reach the European market. However, it surely won't take long for the main distributors to start selling it within our borders at an official price that will be around 27 euros, depending on taxes and distribution costs.