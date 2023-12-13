loading…

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi emphasized that the Israeli military’s actions in killing civilians and destroying places of worship in Gaza, Palestine, were not self-defense. Photo/SINDOnews.com

GENEVA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi confirmed military action Israel killing civilians and destroying places of worship in Gaza, Palestine, is not self-defense.

According to him, the Zionist military’s actions were a serious violation of human rights (HAM).

This was conveyed by Foreign Minister Retno when she was a panelist at the roundtable on human rights, peace and security at the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) at the UN Office in Geneva, on Tuesday.

Other panelists included Polish President Andrzej Duda, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and the meeting was chaired by Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez.

“At a time when we are commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we are witnessing serious human rights violations occurring in Palestine, especially in Gaza,” said Retno.

“Israel’s actions of killing civilians, destroying hospitals, places of worship and refugee camps, and suppressing basic Palestinian rights are not self-defense. “This action cannot be justified and clearly violates international humanitarian law,” continued Foreign Minister Retno, in a press statement delivered by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

Therefore, Foreign Minister Retno emphasized three important things that the international community needs to pay attention to and need to do.

First, he invited countries to renew their joint commitment regarding the promotion of human rights. “I emphasize that anyone who is committed to being a human rights defender must not be silent and must not stop fighting for justice and humanity for Palestine,” he said.

“I also say that Indonesia deeply regrets the failure of the UN Security Council to pass the humanitarian ceasefire resolution. This reflects the failure of an outdated multilateral system.”

Second, Indonesia’s top diplomat invited other countries to reject the application of double standards in upholding human rights.

“The application of double standards is the biggest problem in the application of human rights. “The parties who often dictate to us regarding human rights are the ones who are now allowing Israel to violate human rights,” he said.

Third, he emphasized that various human rights violations should be stopped immediately. “The real peace process must begin immediately, especially towards a two-state solution. “And the root causes of the Palestinian issue must be addressed thoroughly,” he explained.

(but)