loading…

Palestinians mourn the death of relatives as a result of attacks by the Israeli colonial regime in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, December 10, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday morning, December 10. In the afternoon, he attended a special meeting of the WHO Executive Board which discussed the situation in Gaza.

The Executive Board is WHO’s executive organ under the World Health Assembly which has 34 member countries. Indonesia was last a member of the WHO Executive Board in 2018-2021.

This meeting was not only attended by members of the Executive Board, but also non-member countries who were concerned about the issue of the situation in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Reno explained that it was important for Indonesia to be present so that it could directly contribute, emphasizing the importance of improving health facilities, protecting health facilities and personnel. This includes, of course, the Indonesian Hospital health facilities.

“The situation of health facilities in Gaza is very worrying. “Of the 36 hospitals, only 13 are still operating and all of them have 2-3 times excess capacity,” he explained.

In detail, the Minister of Foreign Affairs explained that 71% of health service facilities in Gaza were not functioning; Medical supplies, medicines, food, clean water, petrol and electricity are increasingly limited; Hundreds of medical workers have been killed since Israel invaded Gaza; WHO reports the spread of infectious diseases is increasing; nearly 130 thousand cases of acute respiratory infections; more than 94 thousand cases of diarrhea; to more than 2,700 cases of chickenpox.

“In the Special WHO Executive Board meeting, I stated, among other things, that Gaza is currently under siege. “Israel has turned Gaza into hell,” he stressed.

The number of people who died continued to increase. “Hospitals experienced heavy attacks, including the Indonesian Hospital which was forced to stop operating on November 16,” he explained.

“The Israel Defense Force’s (IDF) order for medical supplies to be moved from Khan Younis to a smaller warehouse in Rafah is a gross violation of international law and human rights,” he stressed.