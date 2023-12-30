When the Ford F-150 Raptor R and Bronco Raptor reach the peaks of their flights in the Mojave Desert, there isn't much time to think. The dedication it takes to keep the accelerator pedal to the floor has already short-circuited all normal nerve pathways. All logic is lost; you fly high through the air in something without wings that weighs comfortably more than 2.5 tons. All regular processes start up again when the nose comes down and your brain is activated again with a bang, with a violent mixture of doom, horror and hysterical entertainment.

But at the top you don't think. You just feel. Exalted, free, omnipotent. For such an intensely stupid action, the emotional response is astonishing. Again. A few moments later, when the landing is over and it turns out you are not dead, you come to the conclusion that nothing could be more fun than riding through the desert in one of these two machines. They are amazing in every way imaginable.

And yet: it turns out you can have even more fun. All you need is a car built specifically for desert racing. It is built from the best bits of the Bronco and the Raptor R, adding a generous pinch of naturally aspirated Mustang V8 and topping it off with a very serious off-road suspension from Multimatic, a roll cage and various chassis reinforcements to combat the horrors of the demonic Baja 1000. race in Mexico.

How much does such a special Bronco cost?

Ford calls it the Bronco DR. Fifty will be built, at a price of $295,000 each. Oh, and if you jump into the DR, you'll have more than enough air time to think. What's called: you could write a novella. Getting in is not easy. You have to climb up it and then clamber through the 'window', NASCAR style. There is also no windshield.

To train for this moment, our editor entered his house through the window for six months

'It wouldn't last two minutes in the Baja. Plus, all that broken glass could slow you down,” says my co-driver and instructor Wayne Israelsen, a former Baja winner. Anyway, from this point on it's all pretty straight forward. The Ford Bronco DR (Desert Racer) sounds unhinged thanks to a barely muffled, 400 hp 5.0 Coyote V8, but the power is delivered friendly and precisely.

The ten-speed automatic transmission provides an extra helping hand with convenience and the Multimatic DSSV suspension does not immediately tame this enormous landscape, but it does put a muzzle on its wildest elements. The speed at which the DR can attack the vicious 'washboards' (a continuous barrage of short ridges that mercilessly ravages the wheels and 37-inch BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires) is truly astonishing.

The Bronco DR is not light, but that is also the intention

The enormous weight (2.8 tons in racing trim) dampens the acceleration somewhat and the extremely light power steering transmits very little information. The advantage is that your wrists do not immediately break off like matchsticks if you accidentally hit a rock at full speed. But off-road racing is about taking the punishment, maintaining consistent speed and being aware of the dangers that lurk everywhere. Not about finishing a 0-to-100 in three seconds.

“For every 100 of these bumps, there's one that wants you dead,” says Wayne. “The trick is finding out which one is which.” I manage to find that killer bump during my day in the Ford Bronco DR, but the subsequent journey to orbit ends with a surprisingly soft landing and even a mild compliment from my co-driver. “Well done, that could have been our last jump.”

I nod wisely, in response, but I have no idea what exactly I did or didn't do to prevent worse, and whether I had anything to do with that soft landing at all. The DR can flatter and confuse you at the same time. And that turns out to be the perfect combination for a ready-made off-road racing monster.

This Bronco has a very specific target group

Okay, the DR can't match the speed of the top-of-the-line Trophy Trucks, which produce around 1,000 horsepower and can easily cost a million dollars. But the wealthy fanatic who wants to tackle the Baja at speed, with the certainty and peace of mind that he has a car built with all the knowledge and might of the Ford Motor Company, will find this wild Bronco a huge attraction.

The fact that so many of its parts come straight from the regular Bronco or F-150 is quite remarkable. The fact that it manages to stretch the brief moments in which the Bronco Raptor and Raptor R provide you with glimpses of ecstasy and omnipotence into hours on end is nothing short of enchanting. As long as you keep realizing that the laws of physics will always catch up with you eventually. Especially if you don't have Wayne next to you, who keeps barking instructions at you over the intercom.