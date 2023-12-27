loading…

GAZA – The Norwegian Refugee Council on Tuesday (26/12/2023) warned that the forced transfer of Palestinians was a “serious violation of international law”.

“This concern follows the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel. “Palestinians fear further displacement could lead to a refugee crisis like the disastrous events of 1948, known in Arabic as the 'Nakba',” the non-governmental organization said in a statement.

The Norwegian Refugee Council also warned of the increasing risk of mass deportation of Palestinians to Egypt.

Chairman of the Norwegian Refugee Council Jan Egeland said, “It is also a cruel crime.”

The NGO, which helps people forced to flee their homes, called on the international community to unite against the crime.

The agency reminded that 1.9 million Palestinians in Gaza have become internal refugees.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 7, killing more than 20,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Israeli colonial regime's attacks also injured more than 54,500 other Palestinians, according to local health authorities.

On November 10, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman revised the official death toll from the October 7 Hamas attack, lowering the figure to around 1,200 people.

Since then, Tel Aviv has not provided any additional information about the victim.

Israeli attacks have caused devastation in Gaza, with half of the coastal area's housing damaged or destroyed.

Nearly 2 million people have been displaced in the densely populated region amid shortages of food and clean water.

