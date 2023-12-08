Suara.com – Are you young and enjoy doing business in various fields, from workshops, the automotive lifestyle, to various other habits that bring in profit?

This is the time to come to The Brickhall, Fatmawati City Center, South Jakarta, 8-10 December 2023, for the SEMASAQU event.

This is an event that provides local businesses with the opportunity to sell creative products, including food, accessories, fashion, handicrafts and beauty products.

Quoted from the official Astra Financial release as received Suara.comSEMASAQU is an event held by Bank Saqu from Bank Jasa Jakarta, part of a partnership company between Astra Financial – part of PT Astra International Tbk, a national company which has 272 subsidiaries including those in the automotive, financing services and insurance sectors – and WeLab from Hong Kong.

SEMASAQU, a collaboration between Bank Saqu and SEMASA (Bank Saqu).

SEMASAQU as a creative market for solopreneurs which officially opened today is an initiative and collaboration program between Bank Saqu, which is a digital banking service from Bank Jasa Jakarta, and SEMASA which has experience curating more than 30 events with MSMEs since 2017.

“We understand that the creative market is a place for solopreneurs to develop. This is in line with our vision to advance Indonesia. With more than 130 local brands participating and a seamless and enjoyable transaction experience through Bank Saqu, we are committed to providing a space for creativity for solopreneurs to create meaningful opportunities for their business journey,” explained Leo Koesmanto, President Director of Bank Jasa Jakarta.

To attend SEMASAQU, people can download the Saqu Bank application without incurring any fees.

This provides wider access for the public to take part in this creative market experience, which is not only a place for buying and selling, but also a place to support and promote local products.

“Together with Bank Saqu, we believe that the aspirations of solopreneurs and entrepreneurs in Indonesia can continue to grow. We are dedicated to igniting the entrepreneurial spirit, ensuring that these young visionaries not only survive but thrive in the solopreneur sector,” added Gunawan Lo, Co-Founder of Semasa.

Through a unique platform that involves the community, Bank Saqu provides support and facilities for Indonesian solopreneurs to be creative in advancing Indonesia and obtain education to achieve good financial results.

More than 130 local brands will participate in SEMASAQU: Solopreneur Market, ranging from food, drinks, accessories, youth fashion, handicrafts to beauty.