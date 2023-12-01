Look at it, what a cute police van.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a very popular van. Everyone finds the ID. Buzz is nice (as long as you don’t have to pay for it). The ID. Buzz is also embraced by various companies, from Roadside Assistance to PostNL. And there is even an ID. Buzz ambulance around the Netherlands.

An ID. We don’t have any buzz from the Dutch police yet, but there is now an ID. Buzz in Polizei trim. This not only has police colors and flashing lights, but has also been optically tuned. Of course, a police car should not appear too sympathetic.

Those who know that the Essen Motor Show has started today already know what time it is: this is not a real police car. It has been a long-standing tradition at this fair to unveil a beautifully tuned police car every year under the name ‘Tune it! Safe’.

Usually that is a very well-tuned BMW, Audi or Mercedes, but this time it is an electric van. That is of course a bit lame, but with the help of Irmscher the ID. Made Buzz a bit thicker.

The Polizei-Buzz has been fitted with a splitter, side skirts and a spoiler by the well-known Opel refiner. The ID. Buzz has also been lowered by 25 to 30 mm and equipped with 20-inch Irmscher rims. This means that the cuddly toy van still looks a bit impressive.

This police car is purely for show, so you won’t encounter it in real life. Unless you’re going to the Essen Motor Show this weekend. That could of course be possible. Should this ID. Buzz may appeal to you: you can also buy the Irmscher parts for your own ID. Order Buzz.

This article For this Polizei ID. You don’t have to be afraid of Buzz first appeared on Ruetir.