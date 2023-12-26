We all find it comfortable to buy a Smart TV, connect it and start downloading applications. But we have to know that not everything is as perfect as it may seem. For example, as we started by telling you in the first point to take into account, there are many operating systems on televisions and not all of them are equally effective.

The operating system

Not all the platforms available for televisions Smart are Google TV. Although Google's system offers very good performance and it is not easy to find negative aspects that we can complain about, the truth is that other available systems are not exactly as efficient. For example, although LG's webOS and Samsung's Tizen are improving a lot, they are still far from reaching the performance provided by Google's platform.

One of the reasons they are behind is not their fault directly, but rather the applications they offer to their users. The reason is that developers do not usually pour so much effort in Tizen or webOS as they do in Android TV, whose nature linked to the Android system simplifies everything. There are also cases where some applications are not available on these alternative platforms, while other times the support provided to them is inferior. This means that they can maintain bugs for longer or that there are even new features that may not be released until a later period. In general, with a Smart TV that does not have Google TV, you will have much better support using an external stick.

The speed of use

Even if you bought a Smart TV recently, you may have found that the experience of browsing apps and menus It's not as fast as you'd like.. The reason for this is usually found in the fact that manufacturers have not put a very powerful processor in their equipment and have preferred to redirect the bulk of the resources to improve image quality or other additional aspects.

It's not that you find yourself with a slow experience, but rather that it is one that is not so fast. It is common for this performance to be average and to fall a little short. Unlike this, if you let the experience of accessing applications, browsing them and the Smart environment of your television is on an external device, you will enjoy much higher performance. The reason is clear: these terminals are optimized for this task because it is their main task and manufacturers know that they have to offer the best possible experience. With these devices, for example, you will avoid those problems that you have when your fingers press several consecutive buttons too quickly. Your TV may not record all actions and give you problems, but with the stick you will not find any obstacles.

You will have more privacy

There are many television manufacturers and, sometimes, we opt for a brand that is not well known because the Smart TV model they offer us is very cheap. There is nothing wrong with it, but there are some manufacturers that ask too much for access to personal data to benefit from their connected environments. This type of small print is not something you are going to review (possibly) before making the purchase of the equipment, so you will come across it suddenly when you are starting to use it.

Turning to an external device that has a privacy philosophy that better suits your preferences could be a good reason to that you make this technology change. A good reason to keep this in mind is that there are manufacturers, usually small ones, who can use your data to resell it to other customers. It doesn't have to be a risk in terms of security, but you may not want your information or television usage habits circulating around.

Worst connection

Although this type of thing should not happen, the reality is that there are manufacturers that do not take as much care as they should with the choice of network components that they incorporate into their televisions. This is something that happens with most brands, but it can be clearly seen in the LG G3 OLED Smart TV, one of the most advanced models on the market. Although its power is enormous and it is equipped with really attractive features, the brand has given it an Ethernet port that is much less fast than users would have liked. Therefore, you will not get squeeze all the potential of your connection just as you will with an external playback device.

There are also television models that do not have advanced WiFi terminals inside, but rather older versions that do not take advantage of all the speed that the router would be providing. AND when we talk about speed We also refer to the stability provided by these connection equipment or the power they have in technical terms.

Other motives

There are more reasons that you could take into account, such as the fact that Smart TVs are not updated as frequently as those received by Chromecast-type devices. That's why, there are mistakes that you could drag on for a longer period of time and even have problems accessing some applications.

However, remember that there are cases and cases. Not all Smart TVs are left behind of external devices regarding the use of applications or other services connected to the network. But if your smart television does not convince you in this regard, it is good that you know that you have an alternative to turn to.