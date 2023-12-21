Why eating bananas daily may help you live longer?

Eating more fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants can effectively boost your health.

In this regard, the Well & Good website says, “Bananas are full of flavonoids, a specific type of antioxidant, which provides anti-inflammatory benefits to promote healthy aging.”

He added: “Preventing chronic inflammation is important because it is linked to some diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.”

Soluble fiber:

Bananas contain about 3.5 grams of total dietary fiber. The recommended daily allowance ranges from 21 to 38 grams.

The source explained, “Soluble fiber available in bananas enhances heart health by helping to lower cholesterol levels.”

He continued: “This type of fiber also helps balance blood sugar and can contribute to managing or preventing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Fiber is also known for its ability to promote digestive system regularity and nourish the intestines.”

Resistant starch:

Unripe green bananas provide a special type of fiber called resistant starch, which acts as a prebiotic and feeds healthy gut bacteria.

Several studies have shown that a healthy gut can enhance the health of the entire body, including heart health, immunity, and even mental health.

Bananas are known to be a great source of potassium, which is an essential mineral for the body.

Potassium intake is associated with higher bone mineral density, which declines as we age, enhances kidney function, and supports muscle recovery.

Instead of oranges, the source says bananas are also a source of vitamin C, an important vitamin and antioxidant that can boost immune function.