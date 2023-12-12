Itatí Cantoral sang to the Virgin of Guadalupe again this December 12, the 48-year-old actress has given something to talk about in the last few hours because users remembered the occasion in which she also sang to the Virgin, in a very peculiar way, the theme “La Guadalupana”.

It was six years ago when Cantoral, villain of soap operas like “Marimar”, where she played the iconic Soraya Montenegro, performed the song “La Guadalupana” in a very particular way. unleashing all kinds of memes that the artist claimed He had sung in a supposed state of intoxication, since at some moments during his performance his tone of voice changed strangely.

This presentation by Itatí, It has been worth it year after year remember in a funny way that moment of which many memes have been made.

Itatí Cantoral sings to The Virgin with her daughter

María Itatí, daughter of Itatí Cantoral, debuted as a singer with her mother during the performance of “La Guadalupana” in the Basilica of Guadalupe, which on this occasion they performed successfully.

Netizens applauded the mother-daughter duet, and compared to the actress’s participation on the last occasionthis time his followers were more than satisfied, although some recognized that the 2016 version was much more fun and unforgettable.

Cantoral, who had the support of his brother José Cantoral, shared with Hoy Día that almost 16 years ago he asked the Virgin to fulfill his wish of being a mother, and that if this happened, He would name his daughter Maria, which happened.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions