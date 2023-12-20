Buying a new home requires a significant financial commitment. Whether it is a first or second home, to cover the expense it is possible to resort to a mortgage.

Nowadays, those who decide to resort to this type of financing and wish to find a credit product completely in line with their economic possibilities can exploit the web, making use of the services made available by specific comparison portals.

An example of this is Facile.it, which allows you to find the most convenient mortgages of the moment in just a few clicks, allowing users to compare the amount of monthly installments and analyze other fundamental data.

To make the comparison, all you have to do is fill out the online form, indicating the purposes of the loan, the place where the property is located and its value, the duration and amount of the loan, and view all the options available.

How the mortgage works

The mortgage is a loan designed to meet the needs of those who wish to purchase a new home and do not immediately have sufficient capital or do not want to fund their savings. In addition to the purchase, it can also be granted for the renovation of the property.

The sum received on loan, which can cover up to 80% of the value of the house, must be repaid, according to the methods and deadlines established in the contract, in monthly installments plus interest.

The amount that can be requested varies based on a series of factors, in any case the demand is currently concentrated more (29.6% of families) on sums ranging between 100,000 and 150,000, as highlighted by the latest Crif report.

The granting of the mortgage is naturally subject to the possession of certain requirements, aimed at guaranteeing the borrower's solvency to the finance company. As a further guarantee, a mortgage is also placed on the property and you are required to take out fire and explosion insurance.

How to find the cheapest mortgage

The choice of mortgage must take into account various factors, which directly influence the amount of the monthly installments. In particular, when making a comparison between multiple offers, it is necessary to take into account the following elements:

TAN: this is the Nominal Annual Rate, which indicates the percentage of pure interest that the borrower will have to pay on the mortgage; APR: the Global Effective Annual Rate includes not only the pure interest, therefore the TAN, but also all the expenses for the the opening and management of the mortgage, as well as charges such as compulsory insurance; Type of interest rate: the interest rate can be fixed, variable or mixed.

By carefully evaluating these aspects it will be possible to make a completely informed choice.

Fixed, variable and mixed interest rates: what changes

Interest is nothing more than the compensation that the bank receives for the loan and represents, among the various costs that weigh on the loan, the most burdensome one. When deciding to take out a mortgage, the applicant must carefully evaluate the type of interest rate, taking into account their financial possibilities, even in the long term, and their expectations.

By choosing the fixed rate there will be no changes, either in terms of increases or decreases. This is in fact established in the contract and remains unchanged for the entire duration of the amortization plan. This means that the installments will not change over the years.

Unlike this, the variable rate is indexed to the Euribor, therefore the amount of the installment can change based on any increases or decreases recorded on the market.

The mixed rate, on the other hand, is designed to allow the borrower to easily switch, after a certain number of years, from the fixed rate to the variable rate or vice versa, so as to leave open the possibility of exploiting fluctuations in interest rates.